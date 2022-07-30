Report: Manchester City Opted To Keep Nathan Aké Instead Of Pursuing Jules Kounde Transfer

Manchester City were interested in signing new Barcelona centre-back Jules Kounde but opted to keep Nathan Aké instead, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kounde has been linked with a move away from Sevilla all window, with Chelsea and Barca the two clubs believed to be most keen on securing the Frenchman's signature. However, City had also been linked with the centre back and it appears these rumours had some legitimacy.

Sevilla's Director of Football Monchi has revealed in an interview today that the Cityzens did indeed make a bid for the defender this window, alongside Chelsea and Barcelona.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to Sevilla's website, he said: "The offers we had two years ago from Manchester City, last year from Chelsea and this year from Manchester City and Barcelona were for the same amount."

Monchi goes on to explain why the player chose to join Barca over Chelsea but fails to expand on City's interest. However, thanks to an update from Fabrizio Romano it would seem that the Sky Blues ultimately withdrew their offer.

Romano has claimed on Twitter that City came to an 'internal' decision to keep Nathan Aké instead of following through with their interest in the Frenchman.

Given that City's links to Kounde emerged around the same time Chelsea were interested in Aké, it would seem that City's rejection of Chelsea's bid for the Dutchman ultimately ended any interest they had in the French centre-back.

With Aké now staying at the club and Kounde moving to Barca it would appear the only movement in defence, and for the rest of the transfer window in general, will now revolve around the left-back position. Whether the Sky Blues will finally secure Brighton's Marc Cucurella or move on to other targets remains to be seen.

