Report: Manchester City  Centre Back Nathan Ake 'Likely' To Replace Antonio Rudiger At Chelsea

Manchester City centre back Nathan Ake has emerged as the top candidate to replace Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, according to reports. Ake has been linked with a move to his former club over the last few days, and it now appears that their interest is concrete.

Ake began his senior career at Stamford Bridge, but struggled to break into the team and left the club after a number of loan spells away. The centre back shone in his time at Bournemouth, prompting City to buy the Dutchman for a reported £41million in 2020.

IMAGO / News Images

Ake has spent the last two seasons with City and has impressed whenever he's been called upon. However, the Netherlands international has only ever been used as a rotation option and has never really managed to nail down a spot in the starting eleven.

Although Ake is believed to be happy at the club, it appears Premier League rivals Chelsea are keen to bring him back to the club, and would likely be able to offer the defender more guaranteed minutes. Matt Law of The Telegraph is reporting that Ake is "the most likely candidate to succeed Antonio Rudiger" in the blues' defence.

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both leaving the club, and Thomas Tuchel's preference of deploying a back three, it is likely Ake would receive more game-time in London. However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea can meet City's vaulation of the player, as there has been no formal bid tabled for the 27-year-old as of yet.

