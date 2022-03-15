Skip to main content

Manchester City Negotiating Eight-Figure Buy-Back Clause into Permanent Player Sale

A new report from Portugal has stated that Manchester City officials are looking to negotiate an eight-figure buy-back clause into the deal to take Pedro Porro to Sporting CP on a permanent deal.

In Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, Manchester City have a strong claim for having arguably the two best right-backs in the world at their disposal.

The England international’s sprinter-like pace and defensive solidity makes him one of the most reliable players in his position, whilst his colleague has transformed the role itself by tucking in and dictating proceedings in rare fashion like a central midfielder.

As a result, Pedro Porro could well be deemed as surplus to requirements by Manchester City sooner rather than later.

As per a report by Portuguese outlet Record, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Sporting CP are set to trigger the buy option they have for the 22 year-old, in what is estimated to be a deal worth €8.5 million.

Interestingly, Manchester City are claimed to be ‘trying’ to insert a €20 million buy-back clause in the deal for the right-back - a topic that was discussed between both clubs’ officials at a city centre restaurant part-owned by Pep Guardiola, before the recent second-leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

It is further reported that Sporting are on board with the Premier League champions’ request, as they are aware that this will accelerate their push to ensure Pedro Porro puts pen to paper in Lisbon until at least 2025.

Regarding a time frame as to when Manchester City officials can firmly guarantee the €8.5 million cash influx via the buy-option, Record report that a deal could be finalised by the end of the current month.

While Manchester City have no cause for concern at right-back at present, it is testament to Pedro Porro’s burgeoning talent that including a buy-back clause was a major priority for the English giants.

For the summer, it is more likely that Manchester City officials will look to strengthen on the left side of the full-back positions, however a recent report has suggested that recruitment in such a role could even take more of a back seat due to the club's determination to sign a high-level centre-forward.

