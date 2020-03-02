City Xtra
Man City 'ready to pay' to land Borussia Dortmund defender - Chelsea also interested

markgough96

Manchester City have identified Borussia Dortmund's teenage defender Nmandi Collins (16) as a potential target, and are 'ready to pay' €2m to land the player's signature, claims Bild Sport as relayed by Sport Witness. 

However, City's interest is complicated by the fact that Premier League rivals Chelsea are also 'courting' Collins, according to Bild. 

Image placeholder title
(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

City see Collins as a player with 'a lot of potential', and hope to add the German defender to their own academy as the club plans for the future. Collins signed for Dortmund four years ago from Fortuna Dusseldorf and has since become Germany's Under-16 captain. 

In spite of this, Dortmund are said to be willing to consider offers for Collins as they believe their academy to have better prospects. 

Image placeholder title
(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Perhaps, Collins has already asked Dortmund's first-team star Jadon Sancho for his thoughts on life in Manchester and his experience at the City academy. 

-----

Transfer Rumours

