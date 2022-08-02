Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Have Not Entered Talks With Sporting Lisbon For Matheus Nunes

Manchester City have had no talks with Sporting Lisbon regarding Matheus Nunes according to reports in Portugal.  

Despite reports in Spain claiming the contrary, it appears City have no interest in signing the Portugal international. The Cityzens are understood to be eyeing at least one new left-back but a move for a central midfielder seems low on their list of priorities. 

Nunes is one of the most highly rated young midfielders in Europe, having impressed in recent seasons for Lisbon. The 23-year-old came up against City last season when they faced off against Sporting in the Champions League round of 16 and clearly impressed City boss Pep Guardiola, who labelled the midfielder as 'one of the best players in the world'

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting
However, despite Guardiola's admiration of the player, it seems unlikely a move will materialise this window. City have already signed one midfielder in Kalvin Phillips and currently have Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne occupying the central midfield positions. 

Portuguese newspaper A Bola have seemingly ruled out any move for the midfielder this window. The outlet are reporting that despite claims in Spain, there have been 'no negotiations' between the two clubs regarding Nunes. 

The only scenario in which City would move for the Lisbon man would likely be if any of their current midfielders were to leave the club. One possible sale could be Bernardo Silva, who has persistently been linked with a move to Barcelona, with Barca president Joan Laporta refusing to rule out a move for the Sky Blues man. 

In the event of Silva's departure it is possible that City could move for the Sporting man. However, this would seem unlikely given that the club are believed to be set on keeping Silva at the club, having already lost important figures in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling this window. 

