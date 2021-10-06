Man City Noted As Favourites to Sign 21-Goal Striker With 40% Chance of Securing Player Ahead of Tottenham, Juventus, and Inter

Manchester City have been linked with a high-profile swoop for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, and one outlet has noted that the Premier League champions are favourites to acquire the Serbian international.

Vlahovic is one of the most highly-rated young strikers in Europe and owing to his excellent goalscoring exploits across the last twelve months, has developed a slew of admirers.

Throughout the 2020/21 campaign, Dusan Vlahovic notched an impressive 21 Serie A goals in a total of 37 appearances in a somewhat uninspiring Fiorentina side.

This term, the Serbian forward has continued his goalscoring form as he has tallied six goals in just eight appearances for La Viola.

This week, Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso announced that Dusan Vlahovic was unwilling to commit his future to the club, and as his contract expires in 2023, the striker will almost certainly depart Florence in either January or next summer.

As per the latest information from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City are one of several European clubs interested in acquiring the services of the prolific striker.

According to the report, all of City, Juventus, Tottenham, and Inter Milan are all chasing Vlahovic’s signature, and the Italian outlet has declared Manchester City as being the most likely destination for the 21-year-old.

Gazzetta dello Sport have also listed the percentage probability of Vlahovic signing for each side claimed to be in the race to sign the player:

Manchester City: 40%

Tottenham: 30%

Juventus: 20%

Inter Milan: 10%

City are known to be in the market for a formidable striker, owing to their public pursuit of Harry Kane throughout the 2021 summer window.

At just 21-years-old, Dusan Vlahovic would be a more financially sound alternative to Harry Kane, however Manchester City may elect to return for the Spurs man in a future window, whilst a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is also a possibility.

