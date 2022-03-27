Skip to main content

Manchester City Offer Barcelona Star a 'Four-Year Proposal' - Player Believes Offer is 'Very Tempting'

Manchester City have offered Barcelona star Sergio Busquets a 'four-year proposal', according to an emerging report from Spain.

The business end of the season is upon us and that means the summer transfer window is ticking closer and closer.

It has been well documented that Manchester City's priority is to sign a clinical centre forward, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland at the very top of their list. However, there are some other positional issues that need addressing.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that the pursuit of a striker - alongside Joao Cancelo's emergence - has put the hunt for a natural left-back on the backburner for the time being.

However, club captain Fernandinho's contract expires in June and he is yet to pen any sort of extension. Even at 36 years of age, the player, his manager, and his teammates all believe the Brazilian still has a lot to give.

Despite the likelihood of one more year, it is still possible that the Blues will still be on the lookout for his replacement. In the past, now Juventus star Denis Zakaria was heavily linked, with West Ham United's Declan Rice the latest to earn admirers at the Etihad Stadium.

Now, according to an emerging report from Spain, Pep Guardiola could have his eye on a player he has worked quite closely with before.

As per a report by El Nacional, City have made a 'four-year proposal' to Barcelona star, Sergio Busquets. 

The offer - which is available to the player this summer - would see him fly to England to spend two years at the Etihad with Guardiola, before moving on to the MLS, where he would spend another two years at New York City FC.

The US-based side are City's sister club in the City Football Group organisation and we have seen players such as Premier League Hall of Famer, Frank Lampard take the same route after his departure from Chelsea.

The only competition the club faces is from Barcelona themselves. Under the new management of Xavi Hernandez, Barça are seeing much-improved performances and results - with a clear structure in place for the future.

El Nacional adds that Busquets, alongside the more experienced heads like Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique at the Camp Nou, want to stick around and 'mentor' the talented crop of players coming through the ranks.

