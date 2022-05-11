Manchester City Offer 'Long-Term Contract' to Paris Saint-Germain Defender Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Manchester City are looking to offer PSG teenager El Chadaille Bitshiabu a long-term project in the summer following his rise through the youth ranks at the Parc des Princes, according to reports.

The summer transfer window is expected to see Manchester City significant changes to their first-team squad, with Julian Alvarez set to join up with Pep Guadiola's side for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after his move to the Etihad Stadium was announced in January.

City confirmed their capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this week after a long-drawn saga over the Norwegian forward's future amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

With Gabriel Jesus being increasingly linked with a switch to Arsenal and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan at the club, there could be a series of ins and out during the upcoming summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej City returned to winning ways at the weekend as goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden a double from Raheem Sterling capped an emphatic 5-0 victory over Newcastle following the Blues' Champions League semi-final heartbreak against Madrid last week. The win saw academy graduate CJ Egan-Riley make his Premier League debut for the Premier League champions, as the young right-back replaced Aymeric Laporte amidst a defensive crisis for Guardiola's side, who will miss Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker for the rest of the season. IMAGO / Picture Point LE Despite interest in Nathan Ake - who joined City for a reported fee of £40 million in 2020 - in January, the Blues have had significant cover in central defence and have instead being linked with a potential swoop for a left-back in the summer. However, according to the latest information of Téléfoot journalist Julien Maynard, as relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain star El Chadaille Bitshiabu in the summer. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Bitshiabu, 16, has already featured for Mauricio Pochettino's senior team after emerging through the academy ranks at PSG this season and has attracted interest from a series of top European sides ahead of the transfer window.

It has been claimed Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg are also monitoring the France U-18 international's progress, with Bitshiabu establishing himself as one of the best rising defenders across Europe.

City are willing to offer the teenager a 'long-term project' but with PSG reportedly 'closing the door' on a potential exit for their young centre-back, it remains unlikely at this point the Blues will secure the services of the Frenchman.

