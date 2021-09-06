Man City Offered €70 Million for Serie A Striker - New Swoop Possible for Next Summer

Fresh reports from Italy have surfaced on Monday which detail Manchester City’s summer pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

City were well-known to be in the market for a prolific striker across the course of the summer transfer window, and having so far failed to replace the iconic Sergio Aguero, that pursuit will likely continue across the next 12 months and possibly beyond.

The Premier League champions were noted admirers of Spurs striker Harry Kane and pursued the England captain throughout the summer, however, club officials were ultimately unable to convince Spurs to part with their talisman.

With Kane turning 29 next summer, Manchester City may look to alternate options, and one name who has been strongly linked with a move is Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, with fresh reports on Monday detailing a summer pursuit last month.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City offered a considerable fee for the Serbian international, however the player was unwilling to leave after 'giving his word' to Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso that he would remain with La Viola.

The report continues by noting that Dusan Vlahovic ‘turned Manchester City away, because he wanted to stay at least another year in Florence’.

According to the report, the Premier League champions ‘put €70 million on the plate’ to sign Vlahovic - which indicates that they were serious about acquiring the forward, however, akin to their pursuit of Harry Kane, the club failed to get their man.

Following on from this, Vlahovic is expected to sign a new contract in the coming months, and it is understood that deal will include a release clause of ‘at least €80 million’ - meaning that Manchester City would be able to sign the Serbian international for a set price next summer should they wish to return for the striker.

Vlahovic is one of the most highly-rated young strikers in world football, and with the Serb having recorded a total of 21 goals in 37 matches for a poor Fiorentina side last term, the forward has understandably attracted the attention of a myriad of top clubs.

Despite City’s reported interest in the Serbian international during the summer transfer window, whether the club pursues Vlahovic next year is seemingly dependent on whether other targets such as Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are acquirable.

