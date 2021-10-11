Man City Offered Major Boost in Striker Pursuit as Club Could Use January Window to Maximise Transfer Fee Potential

A fresh report emanating from Italy has stated that Manchester City may be in line to sign Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming January transfer window.

City have long been in the market for a formidable forward to spearhead their frontline, and with the club having missed out on Harry Kane last summer, the Premier League champions appear to have been forced to look elsewhere.

Owing to their desire to sign a striker, Manchester City have been linked with several forwards in recent months such as Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Inter striker Lautaro Martínez.

With City looking to sign a striker, and with one of Europe’s most highly-rated young forwards hoping to leave his club in the coming months, a fresh report emanating from Italy has linked the Premier League champions with one of the brightest stars in Serie A.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester City ‘may be handed’ the opportunity to sign Fiorentina’s wantaway forward Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming transfer window.

The Serbian international is seemingly keen to leave La Viola, and with the 21-year-old’s contract expiring in June 2023, the report notes that Fiorentina will look to ‘maximise’ the fee they receive – indicating that a January sale is a possibility.

Owing to Fiorentina’s stance on the ongoing situation, Sport Witness have relayed information that states an ‘immediate sale’ in a bid to garner the ‘highest possible price they can get’ is an option that the Serie A club may pursue.

Vlahovic’s time is Florence in understood to be ‘inevitably destined to end’, and as Pep Guardiola is keen to acquire a striker, Manchester City moving for the Serb in January appears to be a real possibility.

The Serbian international has registered a total of six goals in eight appearances for Fiorentina throughout the ongoing campaign, and with the Sky Blues in need of a prolific forward, the prospect of Vlahovic moving to Manchester City appears to make sense.

