September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Man City Offered Raheem Sterling for Barcelona Forward During Back and Forth Transfer Negotiations

Manchester City and FC Barcelona held a number of discussions about potential player swaps during the last summer transfer window, according to Spanish press, including a possible exchange involving Raheem Sterling.
Publish date:

The report by Sport journalist Alfredo Martinez, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, says that Barcelona's financial troubles forced the club to seek exchange deals in their efforts to bolster their squad following Lionel Messi's departure. 

Talks with Manchester City saw a host of first-team players come under consideration, including big names such as Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, as well as the Catalan club's primary youth star, Ansu Fati.

Such were Barcelona's problems, Alfredo Martinez says the La Liga club were even open to the possibility of selling breakthrough star Pedri, as well as the aforementioned Ansu Fati.

READ MORE: Behind-the-scenes look into Kayky's transfer to Man City

READ MORE: Why EIGHT Man City first-team stars missed the Carabao Cup clash

The latter was said to be 'keenly watched' by Manchester City last season, and Pep Guardiola's side reportedly offered Raheem Sterling in exchange for the youngster.

However, Barcelona were unmoved due to the 'enormous potential' of the Spanish forward, and the talks came to nothing.

Instead, Barcelona made efforts to sign Raheem Sterling and midfielder Bernardo Silva, but would only offer players such as Ousmane Dembele and striker Martin Braithwaite in exchange. 

The report follows other rumours last summer that indicated Manchester City were open to the sale of Raheem Sterling, while Pep Guardiola publicly disclosed that Bernardo Silva had asked to leave the club during a press conference.

READ MORE: Man City plan fresh contract talks over six-year deal for midfielder

READ MORE: Catalan press link Pep Guardiola with emotional Barcelona return

Whether it is possible in the future that Manchester City and Barcelona could resume talks regarding Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Ansu Fati remains to be seen.

Certainly, with Fati's contract expiring in 2022, a move away from Barcelona is not unlikely, and Manchester City would likely aim to be at the front of the queue to land the Spaniard - who netted his first international goal earlier this month against Ukraine.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35075818
Transfer Rumours

Man City Offered Raheem Sterling for Barcelona Forward During Back and Forth Transfer Negotiations

1 minute ago
E_-2paHXsAA3Vgg
News

Man City Receive Major Triple Fitness Boost Ahead of Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool Clashes

3 hours ago
sipa_35075724
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Set Their Sights' On RB Leipzig Star - PSG And Bayern Munich also interested

4 hours ago
sipa_33364151
Transfer Rumours

La Liga Giants’ Attempt to Sign Man City Forward During Summer Transfer Window Revealed in New Report

5 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
News

Vincent Kompany Identifies Man City Youngster For High Praise Following Senior Debut

8 hours ago
sipa_35170186
News

"Thank You So Much For Coming" - Pep Guardiola Sends Another Message to Man City Fans for Etihad Attendance

9 hours ago
52
News

"We're Doomed", "Time for Ake" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Defensive Duo Injury Update Ahead of Key Clashes

10 hours ago
sipa_28354723
News

Pep Guardiola Hails Football League Forward as 'Legendary Striker'

10 hours ago