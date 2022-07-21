Report: Manchester City 'Offered' The Chance To Sign Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo

Manchester City are in the market for a left-back, with Brighton's Marc Cucurella said to be their number one target. However, with two clubs reportedly £20million apart in their valuations of the Spaniard, the Sky Blues may have to start looking at alternative options.

One of these alternatives is believed to be Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, who is available for around £20million. However, another potential option may have emerged today in the form of Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo.

The full-back was in impressive form for the Portuguese giants last season, registering 10 goal contributions in 29 games- impressive numbers for a defender.

Grimaldo is one of Benfica's longest-serving players, having joined the club six years ago in 2016. However, it now seems the Spaniard may be leaving As Águias shortly, with his contract set to expire next summer.

Due to his contract status, it seems his current employers are keen to cash in on the left-back this window. According to i, news Man City are 'one of several Premier League Clubs' to have been offered, Grimaldo.

While Cucurella is still understood to be Pep Guardiola's priority, he may be forced to consider alternatives if City and Brighton make no progress in negotiations.

If City are unwilling to pay £50million for the Brighton man then they may be forced to look at cheaper options, such as Grimaldo and Sosa. Sosa at £20million seems a cost-effective option, but it is likely City could sign Grimaldo for less due to Benfica being in a weak negotiating position, given his contract status.

The next few weeks will likely prove to be decisive in City's pursuit of a new left-back. It remains to be seen whether they opt to get closer to Brighton's valuation of Cucurella or move on to cheaper alternatives.

