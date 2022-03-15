Manchester City Officials Hold Meeting at City Centre Restaurant With 'Informal' Discussions Held Over Midfielder

Officials from both Manchester City and their recent Champions League knock-out round opponents Sporting CP have held an 'informal' discussion over midfielder Matheus Nunes at a city centre restaurant in recent days, according to a new report from Portugal.

Manchester City wrapped up their Champions League round of 16 victory with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting CP last week, despite a drab 0-0 second-leg affair at the Etihad Stadium.

The 5-0 first-leg thrashing in Lisbon saw Manchester City through to the quarter-final stage of Europe's premier competition, where they now await their fate in the quarter-final, with the draw to come this week.

Despite the gulf in class between Manchester City and Sporting over the two-legged tie, the Premier League club appear to have had their heads turned by the performance of one of the Portuguese club's players.

City boss Pep Guardiola recently stated that he believed Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes was one of the ‘best in the world’ in his position. However, no strong credible rumours regarding any Manchester City interest in the 23-year-old emerged.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Despite that, a new report from Portugal-based newspaper Record has revealed that the two clubs spoke about Nunes during a lunch between relevant high-ranking club executives last week. IMAGO / NurPhoto According to the translated report by Sport Witness, Sporting’s Frederico Varandas and Hugo Viana shared a meal with Manchester City decision makers Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain at city centre restaurant, Tast Catala - co-owned by the likes of the aforementioned officials and Pep Guardiola. Record have reported that the officials in attendance spoke about a variety of subjects, including an ‘informal’ discussion about midfielder Matheus Nunes, as the party took advantage of the Manchester meeting between the two clubs. IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a recent press conference, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim opened up on the subject.

“Obviously, the Champions League showcase has greatly increased the greed of players," Amorim said.

"I’m going to play my role, which is to have a better team, bringing young players to join the team, that’s my role, Viana’s and the president’s role is to deal with these situations. So I have no idea of the situation of Matheus or any other player.”

It is unclear whether the Premier League club will make any move for Nunes in the near future, but with Fernandinho's Manchester City career winding down, some quarters have suggested the Etihad club could be keen on strengthening their midfield.

