Manchester City Officials Privately Admit to Making 'Blunder' Signing - Belief Club Should Have Signed Premier League Star

Manchester City officials have reportedly come to the realisation behind the scenes that signing Jack Grealish was a 'blunder', considering the availability of Harry Kane last summer, as a new report.

With Manchester City shelling out a record-breaking £100 million fee to land Jack Grealish from Aston Villa last summer, the mega-transfer put the Englishman under the spotlight like never before.

Several critics have failed to understand what the versatile forward has added to this Manchester City side, slating his ponderous displays at the Etihad Stadium this season on multiple occasions.

As per a new report by Football Insider, Manchester City officials have privately admitted that they made a ‘blunder’ in signing Jack Grealish, believing that they should have brought in Harry Kane from Tottenham instead.

However, it has been claimed that a source within the Etihad Stadium has explained that Pep Guardiola and his staff are said to have ‘no doubt’ about the Englishman’s talent, but admit he has ‘struggled’ to fit into Manchester City’s style of play so far.

While signing a player of Harry Kane’s pedigree would have been a brilliant coup, considering the club's need for a Sergio Aguero-successor, it is also key to understand that Tottenham maintained an adamant stance of holding on to their talisman.

Also, the acquisition of the Three Lions captain would likely have benefited the Premier League champions on a relatively short-term basis - which is unlike how Pep Guardiola’s side tend to do business.

On the contrary, Jack Grealish at 26 could well transform into a completely different player under the tutelage of Guardiola, and there is a possibility that he could operate centrally as a potential heir to an ageing Kevin De Bruyne in the future.

As seen with the likes of Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez in particular, a host of new signings under the Catalan’s regime tend to struggle in their debut campaigns before exploding into life in their sophomore seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

While Jack Grealish is yet to stun any onlookers with his performances, and Manchester City look set to be right in the mix to sign Erling Haaland next summer, it is simply too premature to make any major claims yet.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra