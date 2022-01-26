Manchester City 'On the Brink' of Beating Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Sevilla to 'Extensively Watched' Forward

Manchester City are reportedly 'on the brink' of beating some of Europe's biggest hitters to the signing of the next highly-rated forward to emerge from Hungary, according to claims from England.

The search for Europe's brightest prospects follows a similar trend set by Manchester City and the City Football Group in South America, where the football conglomerate has set a reputation for being the first to emerging talents.

That search in South America most recently took them to River Plate's Julian Alvarez, with the 21 year-old Argentina international striker expected to complete a deal worth around £18 million in the coming days.

Over in Europe, and Manchester City's search has taken them to Hungary, where they are reportedly expected to win the race for MTK Budapest's highly-rated forward, Zalán Vancsa.

This is according to the information of the Telegraph's Mike McGrath, who reports on Wednesday night that City are 'on the brink' of signing the Hungarian wonderkid, and potentially making the 17 year-old their first deal of the January window.

To further highlight the talents of the teenager, McGrath reports that the likes of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Serie A's AC Milan, and Sevilla of La Liga have all shown interest in Vancsa in recent months, while scouts across Europe have watched the Hungarian 'extensively' in the last two seasons.

However, it is Manchester City who have moved 'swiftly' to secure Vancsa's future ahead of transfer rivals, although the Telegraph highlight that it is yet to be decided where the player will spend the remainder of the season.

Earlier this week, journalist Ben Bocsak reported that Zalan Vancsa would undergo a medical in Manchester on Friday before completing the various other technicalities of his transfer.

On the subject of the player's immediate next steps, Bocsak has reported that the teenage forward would remain at MTK Budapest for the rest of the season, after the potential for a switch to City Football Group's Lommel SK was ruled out due to concerns over the time it would take to register him.

