Manchester City on the Lookout for New Left-Back Signing Despite Joao Cancelo Success

Officials at Manchester City are reportedly on the 'lookout' for a new left-back ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, with Pep Guardiola setting his sights on 'another' top signing to bolster the position.

With Joao Cancelo’s emergence as arguably the most in-form left-back in Europe this season, it would be natural to assume that Manchester City are in no need for a reinforcement in the position.

However, this could not be any further from the truth as it would be ideal for the Portuguese international to offer Kyle Walker stiff competition at right-back, while a natural left footer is brought through the door to occupy the opposite flank.

IMAGO / PA Images As a result, it is unsurprising to discover that sources close to Claret & Hugh - as part of a report on the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko - have claimed that Manchester City’s scouts are on the ‘lookout’ for a left-back in the summer. Despite Joao Cancelo’s spectacular displays in an unnatural position so far this season, the report states that Pep Guardiola is eyeing ‘another’ top left-back next season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images This is not the first time that the Premier League champions have been speculated with trying to strengthen the position, with the Sun recently claiming that Manchester City are ‘keeping track’ of Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell. IMAGO / PA Images

Additionally, Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail had previously reported that City could target a ‘less expensive’ left-back recruit, since they are preparing to spend a large chunk of their summer budget on securing the services of Erling Haaland.

Considering cost-effective options such as Athletico Paranaense’s Abner Vinicius and Bologna’s Aaron Hickey have been previously linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League champions could well explore such intriguing, yet left-field, alternatives next season.

AC Milan’s highly-rated Theo Hernandez was also heavily speculated with a switch to the blue side of Manchester, but the rumour mill has died down since the Frenchman recently signed a contract extension with the Serie A giants till 2026.

While there is still no clarity on Manchester City’s number one left-back target, it is likely that the club will do their best to bolster the position in the summer, despite the main priority being the centre-forward position.

