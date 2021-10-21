Man City One of FIVE Clubs Interested in Premier League Striker - Pep Guardiola's Side Labelled as 'Long-Term Admirers'

Manchester City are one of five clubs interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to an emerging report.

Calvert-Lewin is a striker who has been highly-rated for a long while now.

His performances for Everton have earned him 11 England caps, and a long list of admirers from across Europe.

Recently, the 24-year-old has struggled with a quadricep injury and has not featured for his club since late August. However, it was confirmed on Wednesday that his recovery will take a few extra weeks.

Since joining the Toffees in 2016, Calvert-Lewin has scored an impressive 56 goals and provided a further 16 assists. However, now it looks as though his time on Merseyside may be coming to an end, with a series of notable clubs claimed to be interested in the player.

According to an exclusive report in the Telegraph, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the list of Newcastle United's potential targets, under their new multi-million-pound ownership.

The Public Investment Fund - who recently acquired the North-East giants from Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley - are now seen as major players in future windows.

However, the report also adds that Manchester City and Manchester United are also 'long-term admirers' of the striker, with Arsenal and an unnamed Bundesliga side keeping tabs on the situation.

It's natural to think Manchester City may be monitoring Calvert-Lewin.

The Blues are in desperate need of a natural striker, following their failed pursuit of key names during the recent summer transfer window, and the England international may feel as though he wants to take the challenge of playing for a side competing in the Champions League.

