Man City 'Open Talks' With Portuguese Club Over Left-Back - Player Available For €30M

Manchester City have begun negotiations with Portuguese side SL Benfica for the transfer of left-back Alex Grimaldo, reports Pedro Almeida.

The left-back position has long been considered a weak spot in Manchester City's side, with numerous players having deputised in the role over the years.

Last season, it was Joao Cancelo and then Oleksandr Zinchenko who earned Pep Guardiola's trust in the role, with more of the usual struggles surrounding French defender Benjamin Mendy.

However, it is apparent that a reliable and consistent performer at left-back could help to improve the Premier League champions' defence - and stories linking the Etihad club with a number of candidates have been rife this summer.

Manchester City had initially been linked with Sporting Lisbon's Nuno Mendes before it was reported that City had no interest in the youngster.

Now, Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida has stated that Manchester City have opened talks with Benfica to sign Alex Grimaldo (25), with a deal ready to be done for €30 million.

Grimaldo, who has represented Spain at youth level and began his career at Barcelona, has been linked with Manchester City before and is considered one of the best left-backs in Europe.

He has made 201 appearances for Benfica, winning three league titles in the process. Grimaldo would likely be keen to join Manchester City and reunite with former teammate Ruben Dias - how has been a huge hit since his move last summer.

The Spaniard, who is also eligible to represent Portugal, is known for his attacking threat - last season, he registered an impressive nine assists across 31 league games for Benfica.

It remains to be seen if Manchester City's interest is genuine, but if the report is true, €30 million for a player of Alex Grimaldo's quality could represent good business for Pep Guardiola's side.

