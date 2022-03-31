Manchester City 'Optimistic' of Beating Real Madrid to Land Erling Haaland Signing - Key Factors in Transfer Revealed

Manchester City are 'optimistic' beating Real Madrid to the signing of Erling Haaland, according to ESPN.

It has become quite apparent over the last two months that the frontrunners for the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland are Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The two European heavyweights are going head-to-head for his signature, with the Blues reportedly favourites as it stands.

After over a decade of service, Sergio Aguero - the clubs all-time leading goal scorer - decided to part ways at the end of his contract and join FC Barcelona. Since then, City have been on the hunt for his replacement.

It was well know that City wanted England captain Harry Kane last summer, but Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy blocked all approaches and any potential deal fell through.

City even attempted a last minute deal to sign then-Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - with local rivals Manchester United hijacking the transfer to bring him back to Old Trafford. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media The latest development in the Haaland saga comes from ESPN, who claim City are 'optimistic' they can see off competition from Real Madrid to sign Haaland this summer.

IMAGO / Team 2 The 21-year-old has a €75 million release clause in his Dortmund contract, but the club believe they are in a strong financial position to complete the deal following the departures of Jack Harrison, Ferran Torres, and Angelino.



Another factor that comes into play is Pep Guardiola. Working with the Catalan is a massive draw for any footballer in the world, but for Haaland in particular it is seen as a key factor in his final decision.

City do, of course, have a pre-existing relationship with the Haaland camp. The Norwegian's dad, Alfie, played for the club between 2000 and 2004 - and has since kept a close bond.

Rumours of the forward wanting a release clause in his City contract is described as a 'hurdle', but not one the two parties cannot overcome.

For City supporters right now, all signs positively lead to seeing the clinical number nine line-up in a sky blue shirt at the Etihad Stadium from the start of next season.

