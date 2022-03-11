Skip to main content

Manchester City Owners Set to Complete Signing of Brazilian Forward for Seven-Figure Transfer Fee

The parent company behind Manchester City - the City Football Group - are on the verge of signing the latest exciting talent to emerge from Brazil, for an initial seven-figure transfer fee.

The chase for Brazilian star Savinho’s signature has been going on for some time now, with the owners of Manchester City - known widely as the City Football Group or CFG, being the frontrunners.

After a quiet week on the rumour mill in regards to the potential transfer of exciting young Brazilian forward Savinho, local media are now confident that the switch will occur in the coming days.

This is according to the information of Globo Esporte, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who report that there is now a verbal agreement between the City Football Group and the Belo Horizonte club, Atlético Mineiro.

Globo Esporte report that Atlético Mineiro have already accepted the bid for the player, and all that is remaining for the deal to go ahead is the signatures of all those involved in bringing the deal to this stage of negotiations.

Regarding a time frame for the formal completion of the transfer, the newspaper states that the three parties believe 'everything moves well' for an agreement, and that the deal will be confirmed by the end of the week.

Despite only being 17 years-old, Savinho has already made an impressive 23 appearances for the Brazilian club’s first team, after only making his debut in 2020.

The City Football Group have had several success stories with scouting younger players from the Brazilian league in the past, with Gabriel Jesus being a primary example after joining Manchester City in the summer of 2016.

While it is not expected that Savinho will turn out for Manchester City's first-team set-up anytime soon, it has been previously understood that the youngster would sign for French side ESTAC Troyes on loan - a club owned by the City Football Group.

As widely understood in various quarters, the deal involving Savinho and his move to the City Football Group will be worth an estimated €6.5 million, but could rise to as high as €12.5 million when taking into account an extra €6 million in potential bonuses.

