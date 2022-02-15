Manchester City Owners 'Very Interested' in South American Duo - Immediate Plan for Players Revealed

Manchester City's owners, the City Football Group are 'very interested' in some emerging talent from South America, according to recent reports.

With clubs dotted all around the world, the City Football Group are perfectly placed when it comes to identifying some of the best emerging talent.

In 2016, Manchester City saw the potential of a young Gabriel Jesus playing for Palmeiras, and his subsequent move to the Etihad Stadium has seen him contribute to three Premier League titles.

More recently, the club have signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate in a deal worth around £14 million - and much like Jesus, the young striker will remain in Argentina until at least December.

Some players never play for City, but are normally sent out on loan to one of the many CFG clubs - including Girona, New York City FC, and Melbourne City.

Now, according to Boca Juniors journalist Sebastian Infanzón, the CFG is 'very interested' in signing Exequiel Zeballos and Valentín Barco from the Argentine giants - with negotiations surrounding a possible deal to begin next week.

Much like the aforementioned deal for Alvarez, the aim is to buy both of the players and leave them on loan at Boca until at least December - most likely to allow them to compete in the Copa Libertadores.

Infanzón also says the CFG are specifically interested in Valentín Barco, who has broken through into the Boca Juniors first-team at just 17 years old.

Exequial Zeballos is also creating a lot of excitement, with the 19-year-old a regular starter at right-wing.

However, whether these would be CFG signings or Manchester City signings, remains to be seen

