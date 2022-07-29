Report: Manchester City Youngster Pablo Moreno Is Set To Join Marítimo

Manchester City starlet Pablo Moreno is set to leave the club to join Portuguese club C.S. Marítimo in a permanent deal, according to reports.

The Spanish striker was signed just two years ago from Juventus in a deal believed to be worth €10million but has failed to impress in loan spells away from the club.

Moreno has spent the last two seasons on loan at City Football Group club Girona. However, his record for the club hasn't been particularly awe-inspiring, scoring just three goals in 47 appearances for the Spanish club.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The youngster was signed for a fairly expensive fee from Juventus' academy in 2020 and came to City highly rated, thanks to his spells in Juve's and Barcelona's respective youth teams.

Instead of being deployed into City's Premier League 2 team, Moreno has spent the last two seasons out on loan with Girona. However, his time in Spain doesn't appear to have furthered his development in the way his parent club would have hoped.

Following a fairly unsuccessful two years in Spain, it appears Moreno will be leaving City permanently. According to Marcos Benito of El Chiringuito, the striker is set to join Portuguese club Marítimo in a permanent transfer.

The report also states that there is a buy-back clause included in the deal, so should the 20-year-old manage to re-find his form in Portugal City will retain the option to bring him back to the club.

Moreno will be one of many academy players to have been sold this season, should his transfer be completed. So far this window the Sky Blues have offloaded Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, Darko Gyabi, and Samuel Edozie is also widely expected to join Bayer Leverkusen.

