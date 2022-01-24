Manchester City 'Paying Attention' to Dutch Forward - Club Could Face Competition from Liverpool

Manchester City are reportedly 'paying attention' to highly-rated PSV Eindhoven wide-man, Cody Gakpo, according to new claims from the Netherlands this week.

There certainly are not many clubs in world football that have a better collection and range of wingers than Manchester City at present.

Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are undoubtedly world-class in their respective positions, while Phil Foden has emerged as one of the best young players in Europe as a left-winger, and Gabriel Jesus is enjoying a renaissance down the right flank.

Add the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa during the last summer transfer window, and the prodigious Cole Palmer to the mix, and the level of depth out wide at Manchester City is ridiculous.

However, this does not stop links between the reigning Premier League champions and rising talents from across the globe in the wide positions.

As per a new report translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are ‘paying attention’ to the performances of in-form PSV winger, Cody Gakpo this season.

It has been reported that Liverpool, alongside Manchester City, are said to have ‘started the process’ to lure the Dutchman’s signature over a potential summer transfer.

In addition, it is claimed that Gakpo has held ‘exploratory talks’ with both Premier League clubs, with ‘wider interest’ generated about a potential transfer for the 22-year old in Europe as well.

The Dutch international has been in scintillating form this season, scoring an impressive 10 goals and registering a further 11 assists for PSV in the 2021/22 campaign.

While the youngster was ‘expected’ to sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2025, the prospect of a transfer in the summer was deemed ‘possible’, which is said to have opened the door for the Premier League champions to consider a move.

Despite Cody Gakpo having an incredibly high ceiling, Manchester City look likely to focus their attention on adding a much-needed striker as their primary attacking reinforcement in the summer.

