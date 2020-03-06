Pep Guardiola 'infatuated' with breakthrough star - Barcelona, Man United and Real Madrid also interested

Manchester City are 'eager' to bring Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to the Etihad Stadium, with manager Pep Guardiola said to personally be 'infatuated' with the talent of the teenage midfielder, according to Spanish media outlet ElDesmarque.

Gilmour (18) made the headlines for a resolute display in Chelsea's midfield against Liverpool in the FA Cup last Tuesday. It was a mature performance that belied the teenage star's inexperience at this level - it was only his second first-team appearance for Frank Lampard's side.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

However, City are not alone in admiring the Scotland Under-21 midfielder, who signed for Chelsea in 2017 from Rangers. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in acquiring Gilmour's signature, says ElDesmarque.

Gilmour signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea in September 2019, and his club will be loathe to see such a talented player depart any time soon. As such, it is unlikely that City's supposed interest will come to anything for now, but it is a story worth keeping an eye on if Gilmour continues to impress.

(Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra