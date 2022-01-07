Manchester City Plan Meetings With Erling Haaland Representatives in ‘Weeks and Months Ahead’

Manchester City will push hard to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with meetings planned with the 21-year-old striker's representatives in January to discuss a move to Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

It was reported in October that the Sky Blues are 'ready' to sign Haaland when his £64 million release clause kicks in next summer, with the Manchester side 'planning meetings' with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in January.

That is certainly the case, according to the latest information of David Ornstein in his latest transfer mailbag for The Athletic, with Manchester City planning to conduct meetings with Haaland's representatives in the 'weeks and months ahead' to discuss a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

It has further been mentioned that Real Madrid pose the biggest threat to the Sky Blues in their pursuit of the Leeds-born star, though it remains to be seen whether Haaland picks the Etihad Stadium as his next destination, with a series of elite European clubs in the running for his signature.

However, it is worth noting that should Real Madrid manage to add PSG forward Kylian Mbappe to their ranks in the summer, it could potentially deter Haaland from swapping the Signal Iduna Park for the Santigao Bernabeu in the summer.

Barcelona's chances of truly being in the race for Haaland's services amid a financial crisis at the Camp Nou have come into question, and though Bayern Munich and PSG will also be interested, Manchester City could be confident of providing a 'more enticing proposition' to the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

While Manchester United hold an interest in signing the star forward, there are doubts about whether Haaland would be keen on a move to Old Trafford during what is clearly a period a transition at the club, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick already under pressure just one month into his reign.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland, who desires to move to the England in the hunt for a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Dortmund in 2020.

City had recently emerged as one of the leading contenders to lure Haaland from Dortmund owing to their ties with Puma, who are set to tempt the Norway international with a sensational sponsorship package of £50 million over a period of four years.

