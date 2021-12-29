Man City Planning 'Permanent Transfer Offer' for Bundesliga Striker in January

Manchester City have been linked with a new name from the Bundesliga ahead of a potential January transfer window swoop, according to new information.

Despite the failure in their pursuit of signing Harry Kane in the summer, Manchester City have seamlessly transitioned back into their false nine system from last season - sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

With news of Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona becoming official on Tuesday afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s side are entering the New Year without a number nine on their books.

This may not be the case for much longer however, with Italian journalist Ekrem Konur reporting that Manchester City ‘plan’ to make a ‘permanent transfer offer’ to Bayer Leverkusen for striker Patrik Schick in the January transfer window.

This news comes after Pep Guardiola confirmed that Manchester City will not sign a striker in the winter market, speaking during a press conference ahead of the club's 6-3 victory against Leicester on Boxing Day.

Patrik Schick has certainly made the headlines for Bayer Leverkusen so far this season, scoring an impressive 16 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances - sitting only three goals behind a certain Robert Lewandowski.

Ending up as joint top-scorer with five goals at UEFA Euro 2020 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, while also winning ‘Goal of the Tournament’ for a stunning strike against Scotland, the Czech Republic striker certainly has pedigree.

However, the two names Manchester City have been linked with the most in Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic are perhaps the most established frontmen that are seemingly on the market at present.

With recent speculation claiming that Pep Guardiola is ‘ready to wait’ till the summer to sign a marquee striker, a short-term fix in January will be unlike the club's meticulous methods of doing business.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra