Manchester City 'Planning' to Pay €60 Million Release Clause of La Liga Star This Summer

Manchester City are reportedly 'planning' to pay Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino's €60 million release clause in the summer of 2022.

Kevin De Bruyne’s back-to-back performances against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool are a stark reminder that Manchester City may very well have the best big-game midfielder in the world at their disposal.

If the Belgian’s brilliance was not enough of a scary sight for the Sky Blues’ opponents, Bernardo Silva and Rodri’s emergence as arguably the standout double-pivot this term certainly sends shivers down any side’s spine.

With the likes of masterful midfielders such as Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho rounding up City’s collective of game-changers in the middle of the park, it is understandable why many believe that the Premier League champions are in no need of any reinforcements.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador However, the Blues seem to hold a contradictory belief, as they reportedly have an eye on one of European football’s finest midfielders to further bolster their enviable roster. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT According to the latest information provided by journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are 'planning' to meet Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino’s €60 million release clause next summer.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT This update aligns with Fabrizio Romano’s claim that City were ‘exploring’ the transfer market to bring in a central midfielder - especially now considering Fernandinho’s imminent exit.



However, the club captain’s confirmation about his desire to return to Brazil in the summer, instead of extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium, could mean Merino will be considered as a possible transfer target in the middle of the park.

Additionally, Ilkay Gundogan's current deal is set to run out in 2023. Another reason to speculate why there may be more than what meets the eye when it comes to the links with the Spanish international.

However, only time will tell whether Pep Guardiola's side will prioritize Merino's signing alongside longstanding striker target Erling Haaland.

On the pitch, City are looking to capture a historic treble, with an FA Cup semi-final date with Liverpool coming up at the weekend and a potential Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

