Skip to main content

Manchester City Players Hold 'Intensive' Erling Haaland Discussions Ahead of Potential Etihad Stadium Transfer

Erling Haaland has been a subject of interest within the Manchester City dressing room with rising speculation surrounding a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium for the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer, according to a new report.

The Sky Blues are the leading contenders to sign the 21-year-old forward from Borussia Dortmund subject to the activation of a £63 million release clause, with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst the interested parties.

It was reported last week that Manchester City have a blockbuster deal worth £100 million - including agent fees and a signing-on bonus - lined up for Erling Haaland, whose current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2024.

Furthermore, it is believed that the current Premier League leaders are confident on agreeing a deal for Haaland which will saw the Norway international line up for Pep Guardiola in Manchester next season.

Alf-Inge Haaland

Reports from Germany on Wednesday stated that a switch to the Etihad Stadium is 'imminent' for Haaland, with City prepared to pay the fee that triggers his Borussia Dortmund exit despite interest from Real Madrid.

Haaland new 3

According to a new report by German newspaper BILD, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, members of the Manchester City dressing room have held 'intensively' discussed the prospect of Erling Haaland signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Haaland New

The Leeds-born star is reportedly seen as the 'ideal solution' for the problems City have faced in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team squad for over a year, as Haaland would come in as one of the most feared finishers in world football should he choose a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland will be made the highest-paid player in England should he sign for City - with a salary in excess of £500,000 per week mooted in a recent report - which would see the young forward surpass the wages offered to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is worth noting that Haaland's release clause worth around £63 million must be activated before April 30, 2022, as reported by BILD earlier this week, though such claims have since been denied on social media by former footballer and Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

It was mentioned recently by reliable sources close to the Premier League champions that Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he does take up a new challenge at the end of the season.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago0047387486h
News

Phil Foden Reveals He ‘Couldn’t Really Believe’ Sergio Aguero’s Comments About Him During Recent Q&A

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1010605476h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Erling Haaland to Manchester City Described as IMMINENT With Club Ready to Pay €75M Release Clause

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
FMNhCQ5XEAAh73o
News

Riyad Mahrez Reveals Pep Guardiola's Instructions to Manchester City Attackers

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1010606618h
News

Erling Haaland's Release Clause Has a Deadline by Which Manchester City or Real Madrid Must Activate It By

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1009698107h
News

Manchester City Owners Eye Takeover of European Club Amid Negotiations in Brazil

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1009179400h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Ready to Pay Erling Haaland €31M PER YEAR - Player Could Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne

By Harry Siddall14 hours ago
imago1010081447h
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Tie Dates

By Harry Winters15 hours ago
imago1001964931h
Features/Opinions

Looks Like A Striker is Back On the Menu, Boys! - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield16 hours ago