Manchester City Players Hold 'Intensive' Erling Haaland Discussions Ahead of Potential Etihad Stadium Transfer

Erling Haaland has been a subject of interest within the Manchester City dressing room with rising speculation surrounding a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium for the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer, according to a new report.

The Sky Blues are the leading contenders to sign the 21-year-old forward from Borussia Dortmund subject to the activation of a £63 million release clause, with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst the interested parties.

It was reported last week that Manchester City have a blockbuster deal worth £100 million - including agent fees and a signing-on bonus - lined up for Erling Haaland, whose current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2024.

Furthermore, it is believed that the current Premier League leaders are confident on agreeing a deal for Haaland which will saw the Norway international line up for Pep Guardiola in Manchester next season.

Haaland will be made the highest-paid player in England should he sign for City - with a salary in excess of £500,000 per week mooted in a recent report - which would see the young forward surpass the wages offered to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is worth noting that Haaland's release clause worth around £63 million must be activated before April 30, 2022, as reported by BILD earlier this week, though such claims have since been denied on social media by former footballer and Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

It was mentioned recently by reliable sources close to the Premier League champions that Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he does take up a new challenge at the end of the season.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

