Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Three Manchester City Players Expected To Leave The Club

As Manchester City push to bring Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips to the club, they are simultaneously looking to ship out certain players in order to fund both transfers.

It now seems clear which players these will be after a report from The Athletic has listed three names that are expected to leave the club this window.

Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans

The first of these is Gabriel Jesus.

The striker was a solid performer last season but has never really looked like he was the man to replace Sergio Aguero, with Haalands signing signalling the end to his time in Manchester.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from City for months now, with Arsenal seeming like the most probable destination for the 25-year-old.

The report states that it would take around £50million for the Gunners to secure their man.

The second name mentioned is Oleksandr Zinchenko. 

The Athletic have reported that Everton are ‘the keenest’ in signing the Ukrainian international, whose sale would free up a spot at left back for the incoming Cucurella.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zinchenko vs Everton Away

The final and possibly most surprising player mentioned is Raheem Sterling.

The London born winger has been one of City's most consistent performers in terms of output, once again hitting double figures for goals last season. 

Raheem Sterling

According to The Athletic Chelsea are interested in the England international and are seen as ‘potential suitors’ for the winger, but there have been no formal talks between the clubs yet.

Cashing in on Sterling now may be a smart move given the 27-year-old is heading into the last year of his contract and will be able to sign pre-contracts with other clubs shortly.

Another winger heading into the final year of their contract is Riyad Mahrez, however The Athletic state the Algerian international isn’t expected to leave the blues this window.

Having already signed Erling Haaland, the cityzens will be hoping for a quick resolution on the futures their outgoing players so they can move swiftly on their two key transfer targets. 

imago1007624080h
News

Report: Manchester City Close To Appointing Pep Guardiola's New Assistant Coach

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
James McAtee In Action For Manchester City against Sporting
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United Interested in Manchester City's James McAtee

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Gavin Bazunu in action for Portsmouth
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gavin Bazunu Officially Joins Southampton From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago
imago1011762755h
News

Pep Guardiola's Assistant Coach Juanma Lillo Leaves Manchester City in Qatar Move

By Jake Mahon19 hours ago
imago1006710515h
News

Report: Southampton Plan To Steal Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment

By Jake Mahon21 hours ago
imago1012218364h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano gives Manchester City Transfer Updates

By Alex Caddick22 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Celebrates At Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Has Asked To Leave Manchester City Following Barcelona Interest

By Jake Mahon23 hours ago
imago1010887373h
News

Two Manchester City Starlets Named In England Under-19 Euro Squad

By Jake MahonJun 17, 2022