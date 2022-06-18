Report: Three Manchester City Players Expected To Leave The Club

As Manchester City push to bring Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips to the club, they are simultaneously looking to ship out certain players in order to fund both transfers.

It now seems clear which players these will be after a report from The Athletic has listed three names that are expected to leave the club this window.

IMAGO / News Images

The first of these is Gabriel Jesus.

The striker was a solid performer last season but has never really looked like he was the man to replace Sergio Aguero, with Haalands signing signalling the end to his time in Manchester.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from City for months now, with Arsenal seeming like the most probable destination for the 25-year-old.

The report states that it would take around £50million for the Gunners to secure their man.

The second name mentioned is Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Athletic have reported that Everton are ‘the keenest’ in signing the Ukrainian international, whose sale would free up a spot at left back for the incoming Cucurella.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The final and possibly most surprising player mentioned is Raheem Sterling.

The London born winger has been one of City's most consistent performers in terms of output, once again hitting double figures for goals last season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to The Athletic Chelsea are interested in the England international and are seen as ‘potential suitors’ for the winger, but there have been no formal talks between the clubs yet.

Cashing in on Sterling now may be a smart move given the 27-year-old is heading into the last year of his contract and will be able to sign pre-contracts with other clubs shortly.

Another winger heading into the final year of their contract is Riyad Mahrez, however The Athletic state the Algerian international isn’t expected to leave the blues this window.

Having already signed Erling Haaland, the cityzens will be hoping for a quick resolution on the futures their outgoing players so they can move swiftly on their two key transfer targets.