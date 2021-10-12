    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Man City Position Themselves As Potential Suitor for €60M-Rated Barcelona Star - Club Will Not Enter Bidding War

    Manchester City are prepared to position themselves to take advantage of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen being placed on the transfer market, according to the latest report around the Catalan club.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It's one position that the reigning Premier League champions are certainly not short on quality in, with Brazilian star Ederson revolutionising the way in which City utilise their goalkeeper throughout their general way of playing.

    Since signing from Benfica in the summer fo 2017, Ederson has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's set-up, and has been relatively unchallenged for the number one spot by the likes of Claudio Bravo, Zack Steffen, and Scott Carson.

    While the club also have rising talents emerging through the goalkeeping ranks, the latest report around La Liga giants FC Barcelona suggests that Etihad officials would be keen to take advantage of one player - should a particular situation arise.

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    According to the information of El Nacional - as translated and relayed by Barcelona news outlet Barca Universal - Manchester City would show an interest in Marc-Andre ter Stegen, should Barcelona put the Germany international on the market.

    It is however reiterated that Manchester City are only interested in ter Stegen if Barcelona were to end up listing the goalkeeper on the transfer market, and the Premier League outfit will not enter a bidding war.

    From the viewpoint at the Camp Nou, it is believed that the 29 year-old could attract a transfer fee upwards of €60 million, with 'several' top clubs interested in his services.

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    Marc-Andre ter Stegen has four years remaining on his Barcelona contract, and a starting spot in Ronald Koeman's XI nailed down - while the La Liga giants also currently regard the player as untransferable given the lack of replacements available.

    This is unlikely to bother Manchester City officials too much, given the satisfaction in Ederson and the player's satisfaction with life in the North-West of England.

    Pep Guardiola's side also seem very content with their back-up options in Zack Steffen and Scott Carson, while rising Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu is understood to be viewed as possible long-term option between the sticks at the Etihad Stadium.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35484019
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Position Themselves As Potential Suitor for €60M-Rated Barcelona Star - Club Will Not Enter Bidding War

    56 seconds ago
    sipa_33128314
    News

    "Pictures of Him On His Wall", "He Knows Ball!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Chelsea Star's Comments On Phil Foden

    43 minutes ago
    Raz England
    Transfer Rumours

    Raheem Sterling Outlines Demands From Pep Guardiola Before Committing Man City Future

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33364198
    News

    "Don't Let Him Go!", "I'd Ship Him Out in January" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Raheem Sterling to Barcelona Transfer Links

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35505248
    News

    "Brilliant News!", "Finally" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Kevin De Bruyne Being Rested on International Duty

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35178691
    News

    "Bring Him to the Etihad", "Wait for Haaland Instead" - Many Man City Fans Set Demand Amid Links to Highly-Rated Serie A Striker

    21 hours ago
    sipa_35374063
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Burnley (Premier League)

    22 hours ago
    sipa_35480928
    News

    "Why Would We Do That", "Would Be One Of The Biggest Mistakes Ever Made!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React Angrily to Transfer Links Concerning Star Midfielder

    22 hours ago