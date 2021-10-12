Man City Position Themselves As Potential Suitor for €60M-Rated Barcelona Star - Club Will Not Enter Bidding War

Manchester City are prepared to position themselves to take advantage of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen being placed on the transfer market, according to the latest report around the Catalan club.

It's one position that the reigning Premier League champions are certainly not short on quality in, with Brazilian star Ederson revolutionising the way in which City utilise their goalkeeper throughout their general way of playing.

Since signing from Benfica in the summer fo 2017, Ederson has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's set-up, and has been relatively unchallenged for the number one spot by the likes of Claudio Bravo, Zack Steffen, and Scott Carson.

While the club also have rising talents emerging through the goalkeeping ranks, the latest report around La Liga giants FC Barcelona suggests that Etihad officials would be keen to take advantage of one player - should a particular situation arise.

READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

According to the information of El Nacional - as translated and relayed by Barcelona news outlet Barca Universal - Manchester City would show an interest in Marc-Andre ter Stegen, should Barcelona put the Germany international on the market.

It is however reiterated that Manchester City are only interested in ter Stegen if Barcelona were to end up listing the goalkeeper on the transfer market, and the Premier League outfit will not enter a bidding war.

From the viewpoint at the Camp Nou, it is believed that the 29 year-old could attract a transfer fee upwards of €60 million, with 'several' top clubs interested in his services.

READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has four years remaining on his Barcelona contract, and a starting spot in Ronald Koeman's XI nailed down - while the La Liga giants also currently regard the player as untransferable given the lack of replacements available.

This is unlikely to bother Manchester City officials too much, given the satisfaction in Ederson and the player's satisfaction with life in the North-West of England.

Pep Guardiola's side also seem very content with their back-up options in Zack Steffen and Scott Carson, while rising Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu is understood to be viewed as possible long-term option between the sticks at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra