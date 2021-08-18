Man City Prepare €80M Offer For Harry Kane Alternative - Player ‘In Conversation’ With Club

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race for the in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to fresh claims from Italy.

City have been linked with a move to sign Harry Kane throughout the summer, however, according to fresh reports in Italy, the Premier League champions have an alternative striker on their radar should they fail to sign the England captain.

Pep Guardiola is certainly aware that the club needs to recruit a striker this summer given his side's struggles in front of goal, and reports have surfaced suggesting that the Premier League champions are unwilling to be held to ransom for Harry Kane and have an alternative in mind.

Whilst Harry Kane is understood to be the Manchester outfit’s ideal target, according to the latest information, City have established an appropriate plan B.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Firenzeviola, Manchester City have “turned their attention" to Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, should it become apparent that the champions will be unable to sign Harry Kane.

City are understood to be facing difficulty in their pursuit of Harry Kane, and the surprising reports emanating from Italian sources suggest that the club are willing to part with a significant fee to secure the services of the aforementioned Serbian international.

The 21-year-old striker greatly impressed at Fiorentina last season, as the 6ft 3in forward recorded a total of 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances.

The report also notes that whilst Fiorentina are hopeful of Vlahovic signing a new deal, it is claimed that Manchester City see the Serb as a “substitute for Kane”, and that the Premier League champions are willing to submit an offer of €80 million, including the up-front payment and "easily achievable bonuses".

In conjunction with these latest reports, Italian reporter Sara Meini - who is known to be well acquainted with Fiorentina - has reported that Vlahovic is “ready” to leave La Viola this summer, and is already “in conversation” with Manchester City regarding a potential move.

Whilst it is apparent that Harry Kane has been Manchester City’s prime target throughout the ongoing transfer window, the acquisition of Vlahovic would represent a far cheaper and far younger alternative to the England captain.

The potential acquisition of Vlahovic would provide Manchester City with one of the most highly-rated youngsters in European football, who has developed a reputation as a clinical finisher in a notoriously defensive league.

