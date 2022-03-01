Manchester City 'Prepare Offer' for Villarreal Teenage Sensation Yeremy Pino - Liverpool Also Interested

As his stock continues to rise, Manchester City have been linked with a summer move for the highly-rated Villarreal teenage forward, Yeremy Pino.

In Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, there is a strong argument to suggest that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have two of the most in-form wingers in Europe at their disposal at present.

The Algeria international captain has the second-highest goal contributions out of any player in the Premier League across all competitions, whilst Raheem Sterling ranks fourth in the race for the Golden Boot in the English top-flight.

The likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus comprise a Manchester City roster that is packed to the brim with some of the most revered wide talent in the world.

IMAGO / PA Images Jack Grealish on the attack for Manchester City against Fulham in the FA Cup IMAGO / Sportimage Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva celebrate in front of the travelling Manchester City support at Everton

However, this has not stopped the speculation around Manchester City’s interest in signing a high-profile winger and versatile forward ahead of next season.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Villarreal sensation Yeremy Pino has ‘caught the attention’ of Manchester City, courtesy of his sparkling displays this campaign.

The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly joined by top-flight title rivals such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in the race for the Spanish international’s signature.

However, the report does state that City and Liverpool are the ‘most interested’ out of the English clubs in signing the 19-year old forward - who recently stole the headlines by becoming the first ever Villarreal player to score four goals in a single La Liga match.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Yeremy Pino celebrates with teammate, Raul Albiol IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Yeremy Pino celebrates for Villarreal

In addition, it is mentioned that Manchester City could be readying up to ‘prepare offers’ to try and prise away Unai Emery’s prime asset next season, with Liverpool set to pose the biggest threat for his signature.

While there is no disputing just how high Yeremy Pino’s ceiling is, it looks likely that Manchester City will only target a deal for him next summer after they bring through a big-name striker through the door.

The club continue to be in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker Erling Haaland, but face strong competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra