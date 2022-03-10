Manchester City Prepared to BETTER Any Offer Made by Real Madrid OR Barcelona for Erling Haaland This Summer

A new report from Spain has shone light on the intentions and threat Manchester City may pose to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer, as the trio go head-to-head in pursuit of Erling Haaland.

One thing has been made clear for Manchester City regarding their summer transfer plans - Erling Haaland is the number one target and they are understood to be prepared to pull out all the stops to get him.

The Norwegian international has a €75 million release clause which will activate in the summer, which appears to be leading to a battle between some of Europe's top clubs to entice Haaland with an offer.

While Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the hunt for the 21-year-old Leeds-born striker, Manchester City are reportedly willing to better any offer as they aim to beat the competition to his signature and have informed Haaland's party of their intention, according to a report from Sport, and translated by Sport Witness.

According to the report, Erling Haaland’s future will be determined in the coming weeks and that it is now up to the striker to choose his future club, with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain all being considered.

While Erling Haaland's representatives have signalled that they will be listening to all offers on the table before making a decision, Manchester City have reportedly ‘already made it clear’ that they are prepared to 'improve’ any offer that is made for the Borussia Dortmund man.

As a result of that initiative, and Manchester City's willingness to have ‘total financial availability’ throughout the deal, the Etihad Stadium hierarchy are now said to be 'optimistic' that they will win the race for European football's hottest prospect.

Given the hot competition in the race for the player this summer, many also expect Manchester City to have drawn up a list of alternatives for the player, which may include Tottenham's Harry Kane - who was the club's number one target last summer.

