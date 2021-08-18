Man City Prepared To Make Harry Kane Third Most Expensive Transfer in Football History

Manchester City are prepared to offer £150 million to secure the signing of Harry Kane this summer, as the August deadline edges ever closer.

City have been strongly linked with a move to sign Kane for several months now, and the England captain is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League champions as his search for major trophies continues.

Standing in Kane and the club's way of a move is Spurs chairman Daniel Levy - a notoriously tough negotiator, who will be reluctant to sell his star player to a club that he perceives as a rival.

Manchester City, however, remain determined to sign the Tottenham striker this summer, and new reports have surfaced suggesting that the club are willing to spend an amount that would make Kane the third most expensive signing of all-time.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Manchester City are “prepared” to offer £150 million to persuade Spurs to part with their star striker. However, the report states that Daniel Levy is “adamant” that Harry Kane is not for sale.

Moreover, The Independent conversely notes that “there is an increasing feeling the situation is changing” and that Harry Kane’s actions have resulted in the striker becoming a somewhat unpopular figure amongst Spurs fans, meaning that a potential sale could be “more palatable”.

According to the latest information, Daniel Levy remains reluctant to sell Harry Kane, however, a substantial offer in the region of £150 million may lead to Levy seriously considering allowing a 28-year-old to leave for such a substantial figure - despite his evident importance to the Spurs side.

Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane has been one of the most prominent transfer stories of the summer, and with Pep Guardiola’s side failing to score in their previous three competitive fixtures, the need for a formidable striker is apparent.

The Independent notes that the saga may potentially go “right to the wire” however, with deadline day is looming, Manchester City must act quickly should they wish to acquire Harry Kane's services.

