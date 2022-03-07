Manchester City Prepared to Proceed for Erling Haaland Without Hesitation - Final Decision in Coming Weeks

Manchester City are amongst the leading candidates to secure the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund but remain prepared to explore other options should talks drag on beyond the timescale indicated by the forward's representatives, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland at the end of the season, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

The Premier League leaders have been working to improve their ties with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for the striker, who could take up a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since his switch to the Signal Iduna Park in 2020.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Haaland's decision over his next destination will be based on personal choice and leading contenders in the race to sign the Norwegian - believed to be Manchester City and Real Madrid - expect to learn about the forward's decision in the weeks set to follow.

It has further been stated that while Haaland remains a 'primary target' for Pep Guardiola's side, City are ready to explore other options should talks drag on beyond the timescale which has been indicated by the youngster's representatives at present.

On Real Madrid's stance on a potential swoop for Haaland whilst aiming to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, it has been mentioned that the La Liga giants would indeed prefer the former to stay put at Dortmund for another season and head to Spain in 2023.

Moreover, while Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland and have the financial acumen to complete a deal, a move to France is not understood to be the striker's priority as things stand, which could make it a two-horse race between Manchester City and Real Madrid for his services.

