Man City 'Preparing' January Offer For Chelsea Star - NINE Top European Clubs Also Interested

Manchester City are reportedly 'preparing' a January offer for Chelsea's star defender Antonio Rudiger, with nine other top European clubs also interested.

Since Ruben Dias' arrival in Manchester just over 16 months ago, Manchester City's defensive issues have massively improved.

Alongside Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Nathan Aké have been Pep Guardiola's reliable central defender options, with youth talents Luke Mbete and Finley Burns also making their first-team debuts.

Manchester City's defensive solidity was a real highlight in last season's success, with 19 clean sheets in the Premier League earning goalkeeper Ederson a second consecutive Golden Glove award.

However, if emerging reports are to be believed, the Blues have been presented with a fresh opportunity to sign one of the most inform centre-backs in Europe.

According to the information of 90Min, Manchester City have joined nine other top European clubs in the race to sign wantaway Chelsea star, Antonio Rudiger.

The nine teams include: Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

The German international is out of contract in the summer, and the latest round of negotiations have revealed a sizeable gap in demands between the player and the club - leaving Chelsea resigned to losing their star man.

As Rudiger's contract expires in 2022, he is free to negotiate with other clubs in January if he feels a contract extension with Chelsea is not possible.

With Manchester City's current defensive options, it's hard to believe the Blues will add another world-class centre-back to their ranks.

Although if one of the current squad decides to move on in search of regular game time, the free transfer of Rudiger could become a viable option.

