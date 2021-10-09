    • October 9, 2021
    Man City Present 'Super Offer' to Serie A Forward - Significant Agent Commission to be Included

    A fresh report from Italy has indicated that Manchester City are willing to offer Dusan Vlahovic a significant salary package to persuade him to join the Premier League champions.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    In recent months, City have been credited with an interest in Fiorentina’s wantaway striker and owing to his impressive goalscoring record, along with the Etihad club lacking a genuine No 9, a move appears to make sense.

    The Premier League champions spent much of the most recent transfer window attempting to acquire Tottenham's Harry Kane. However, as the club failed and with Kane turning 29 next year, it would be understandable if the club sought a younger alternative.

    A fresh report from Italy this week has indicated that Etihad officials are willing to offer Dusan Vlahovic an impressive salary package in a bid to secure the signing of the much-coveted Serbian international. 

    READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

    READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

    According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet La Nazione, Manchester City have presented Dusan Vlahovic with a ‘super offer’ in a bid to lure the prolific Serb to the Etihad Stadium.

    The report notes that City have offered Vlahovic a contract that would see him earn an eye-watering €6 million per season after-tax, whilst the player's representatives would also be in line to receive a 'significant' commission. 

    Earlier this week, Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso confirmed that Dusan Vlahovic was unwilling to commit his long-term future to La Viola and with his contract expiring in 2023, Comisso implied that the player would be sold in the near future.

    Owing to Vlahovic’s availability along with Pep Guardiola’s desire to recruit a striker, the prospect of City signing the 21 year-old is certainly feasible, whilst La Nazione have previously reported that an offer of around €75 million would be strongly considered.

    READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

    Vlahovic is one of the most highly-rated young strikers in European football and owing to his goalscoring prowess, many clubs are likely to be considering swooping for the Serbian - meaning City should act quickly to acquire the player.

    Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in signing Vlahovic, however numerous sources have also noted that Manchester City is the player's most likely destination due to a number of the aforementioned factors.

