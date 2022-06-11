Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Prioritising Fernandinho Replacement with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips Top of the List

It's no secret that Pep Guardiola wants to bring in a replacement for outgoing Brazilian international Fernandinho, and one man has attracted more attention than others. 

Kalvin Phillips fits the bill for the Premier League champions and with Liverpool looking to get the Darwin Nunez deal over the line, Miguel Delaney of The Independent claims that the Yorkshire clubs academy man is 'widely expected' to join City. 

Kalvin Phillips during the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United

Leeds are still hopeful that they will be able to keep the England International at Elland Road due to the fact they managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season. 

Sam Lee of The Athletic also mentions the club's survival will make things harder for the Citizens to get a deal over the line. 

Lee said "No doubt, Phillips’ potential arrival has been complicated by Leeds’ Premier League survival. Avoiding relegation puts them in a stronger position financially, so City lost a fair bit of leverage. It is still very much on the cards, but a move is not as easy as was previously hoped within City’s offices."

Kalvin Phillips challenging Jonas Hofmann in Munich UEFA Nations League 2022

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak confirmed at the beginning of June that "there will be more players coming in.

“We will try to go as fast as we can, but it depends on the market,” Al-Mubarak went on without naming anyone in particular.  “If it was up to me, they would all be done on July 1.”

