Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Manchester City Produce 'Report' Amid 'Excitement' Surrounding Brazilian Wonderkid

Manchester City are claimed to have produced a report on an exciting wonderkid emanating from Brazil in recent days, as the trend of being ahead of the game in a scouting sense appears to have continued.

Despite Manchester City’s striker woes looking set to continue until the summer at the very earliest, Pep Guardiola has been reportedly ‘happy enough to wait for the right man’ before the start of next season.

This also aligns with the club’s policy of generally refraining from doing business during the January transfer window, apart from rare exceptions in the cases of Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte in recent years.

According to a report by Brazilian media outlet R7’s columnist Cosme Limoli, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, Manchester City are one of ‘several’ European clubs ‘interested’ in Palmeiras' rising attacking talent, Endrick.

It has also been reported that Pep Guardiola’s side are understood to be ‘excited’ by the 15-year old’s performances, and went as far as to producing a ‘report’ to get a better sense of the player's profile.

Read More

Further details suggest that Palmeiras wish to ‘hold’ on to Endrick for as long as possible - a strategy that could potentially hike up his price, much like how the Brazilian giants sold a relatively unknown commodity in Gabriel Jesus for £27 million to Manchester City in the summer of 2016.

The youngster has made the headlines in Brazil after scoring goals, and is understood to consider Gabriel Jesus as an ‘inspiration’ - which could mean that he is fully aware of the life-changing impact of a move to the Etihad Stadium.

While there is no knowing how this deal will progress at present, if Manchester City’s scouts do value Endrick as a talent with a high ceiling, it would be unwise not to trust the club’s proven track record in terms of recruitment.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0042190804h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Produce 'Report' Amid 'Excitement' Surrounding Brazilian Wonderkid

just now
imago1008606298h
News

City Have Finances Ready for Real Madrid Battle Over Erling Haaland, Defender Undergoes Medical Ahead of Transfer - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 10th 2022

13 hours ago
imago1009031863h
News

"He's Coming Home!", "Sounds Like an Order Straight From the Sheikh" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links With Star Striker

16 hours ago
imago1000091303h
News

"Chelsea is Ma Team!" - Fans Uncover Old Tweet from Man City Star Showing Support for Premier League Rival

18 hours ago
imago0045812001h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Defender Set to Complete Transfer in Next 24 Hours - Medical Scheduled for Today

19 hours ago
Haaland thinking
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Very Keen' to Sign Real Madrid Target - Financial Plans in Place to Challenge La Liga Giants for Star Striker

20 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

"The Biggest Club in West London", "Could Have Been Worse!" - Several Man City Fans React to FA Cup Fourth-Round Draw Against Fulham

20 hours ago
Pep Kane Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Man City Opted for Harry Kane Over Erling Haaland Last Summer Because of Crucial Pep Guardiola Factor

21 hours ago