Report: Manchester City Could Face Competition From PSG In Kalvin Phillips Pursuit

Manchester City's interest in Kalvin Phillips is well established at this point, however the blues may now face competition for Phillips' signature from French giants PSG.

It has emerged today that the Paris natives are also interested in the England international.

The midfielder has just returned from international duty after England endured a torrid start to their Nations League campaign.

With Phillips no longer focussing on his international duties, it is expected that bids will begin to come in for the player and could materialise quickly.

The Mirror are reporting that the French side have made 'formal contact' with Leeds in order to gain an understanding of how much it would take to prise Phillips away from the Yorkshire side.

The report states that a bid of £55million would be 'hard' for Leeds to turn down.

This seems like a figure the blues could match, or even pay a smaller figure than due to Leeds' reported interest in City youngsters James McAtee and Romeo Lavia.

However, The Mirror also state that PSG would be offering the 26-year-old a staggering £200,000 a week, almost tripling his current wages.

Whether the cityzens would be willing to match Les Parisiens offer remains to be seen, they obviously have the money to do so but whether they value Phillips that highly is another question entirely.