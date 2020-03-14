City Xtra
PSG 'keen' on Man City winger - European ban a major factor

Harry Winters

Manchester City’s record signing Riyad Mahrez would be allowed to leave the club in the summer; with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be considering a move for the Algerian superstar, according to Calciomercato.

After an attempt to sign Mahrez late in the January transfer window failed, Pep Guardiola remained interested and swooped for the winger that July; joining the Blues for a fee of £60 million.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Since making his debut in the Community Shield two years ago Mahrez, at times, has played second fiddle to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané. But because of Sané’s long term injury, City supporters have seen a lot more of the Algerian this campaign. He's made 81 appearances for City, winning 62 of these games and finding the net 23 times in his last 37 matches.

The potential two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League makes this situation more complicated given that it is understood to be accepted by City’s hierarchy, that some players could want moves away from the Etihad in order to partake in Europe’s most elite competition. According to Calciomercato, the 29-year-old would be one of the players who would look to try and move away to seek European football, if the ban were to be upheld.

Image placeholder title
(MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images)

PSG are understood to be on the lookout for right-sided attackers according to the report; because of the continued rumours that the club could lose Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid in the summer - just two seasons after his official move from Monaco. Riyad Mahrez is considered a viable potential replacement for the Frenchman. 

