Man City forward will be 'allowed' to join PSG 'for the right price'

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez will be 'allowed' to leave the club 'for the right price', with French champions Paris Saint-Germain credited with an interest in the player, report Goal.

City have no active desire to see Mahrez go, but it's Pep Guardiola's policy to never stand in the way of a player whose wish it is to leave, claims Goal's Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith.

“If he decided that it was the right move for him, Pep Guardiola wouldn't keep anyone that doesn't want to be there, but it's difficult to see City letting him go for less than £80 million”, said Smith.

The Algerian winger has been a key player in City's team this season, with nine goals and fourteen assists in his 37 appearances so far. The club's possible ban from the Champions League is said to be the reason that could compel Mahrez to seek a move to PSG.

With Leroy Sané also possibly heading for an exit in the summer, reports indicate City could be set to lose two key forwards ahead of next season. However, all speculation at present is clouded by the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus crisis - as things stand, the summer transfer window may not even operate as usual.

