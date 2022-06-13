Skip to main content
Manchester City Pushing For Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City are pushing for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester Club are hoping to wrap up a deal for the Leeds man, as Pep Guardiola looks to add steel to his midfield after the departure of club legend Fernandinho.

Kalvin Phillips in action for Leeds

According to Charlotte Duncker, Manchester City are hoping to complete a deal for Kalvin Phillips before pre-season begins.

The Yorkshire man, 26, has been linked with a move away from Leeds since the middle of the season, and the Blues look to be the club to finally acquire him. 

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to add strength to the midfield. Fernandinho's departure needs to be addressed, and Manchester City believe Kalvin Phillips is the man to fill the void.

One of the standout performers for England at the Euros, accumulating 214 appearances for his boyhood club at senior level since 2014. 

The fee Leeds are looking for is £60million pounds, and the signs are Manchester City are willing to match that valuation.

The midfielder would be in competiton with Rodri, but in every great side, competition for places is of utmost importance.

