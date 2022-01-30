Manchester City Put Dutch Wonderkid on Summer Transfer Wishlist - Current Club Must 'Act Quickly' Following Contract Stall

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is on Manchester City's priority list for a potential summer swoop, according to a new report.

Manchester City have had an excellent track record of replacing the impact of their club legends with able successors.

Kyle Walker has proven to a brilliant replacement for the iconic Pablo Zabeleta, Ruben Dias is exactly the kind of leader the club have missed since Vincent Kompany’s departure and Rodri’s displays at current are reminiscent of Fernandinho in his heyday.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in their thirties, the pair aren’t getting any younger and while they remain reliable options in attacking midfield at the time-being, it remains key to plan ahead - for life without the aforementioned duo.

According to a report by Dutch outlet Soccer News, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have put Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch on their ‘wishlist’ as a summer signing.

It has further been mentioned that with the highly-rated midfielder’s current contract set to run out in 2023, Ajax have failed to make any ‘progress’ to extend the Netherlands international’s stay at the club.

The 19-year-old is said to be in the midst of a situation that ‘forces him to make a choice’, while the Eredivisie giants must ‘act quickly’ as the player's decision remains a mystery to all parties involved.

It is worth mentioning that Gravenberch’s ceiling is unquestionably high and considering Manchester City are a club that always assess things from a long-term perspective, a potential swoop could prove to be well worth the investment.

Operating under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, while already having an understanding of similar tactical instructions from his time at Ajax, the Catalan could take the youngster’s potential and transform him into one of the world’s most complete midfielders.

With a year left on his contract at Ajax, the Dutch midfielder’s potential signature would not do too much damage to the Sky Blues’ pocket, despite a host of Europe’s elite reportedly targeting the youngster.

Despite how much sense the deal makes on all levels, it is expected that Manchester City will only dip into the market to invest in other areas of the pitch once they have brought in an established striker in the summer.

