Manchester City Put San Lorenzo Defender on Radar - Club Set to Scout Star Full-Back This Week

Manchester are keeping tabs on San Lorenzo and Argentina left-back Nicolas Fernandez Marcau and have followed the defender for a period of time, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window, with the 21-year-old striker expected to head to Manchester at some point in the summer after spending the rest of the season on loan in Argentina.

While there were no major additions made to the first-team squad midway through the campaign, the arrival of Alvarez to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign is the latest bit of business that Manchester City have done with clubs producing promising talent in South America.

Gabriel Jesus arrived from Palmeiras for a reported fee of £27 million in 2017, and the Brazil international has gone on to play a key role for Pep Guardiola's side for the domestic success Manchester City have enjoyed since the Catalan boss' arrival to the club in 2016.

According to TNT Sports, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Sky Blues are tracking the progress of San Lorenzo star Nicolas Fernandez Marcau and are set to scout the left-back in his side's league tie with Gimnasia on Thursday evening.

It has been mentioned that Manchester City have been watching the Argentine full-back 'for a while', with Marcau having recently established a starting place in the San Lorenzo starting XI following a series of impressive displays on the left side of defence.

It remains to be seen whether City intend to sanction a loan for the 22-year-old should they land his signature, which has become a recurring theme in the City Football Group (CFG) in recent seasons.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra