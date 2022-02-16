Skip to main content

Manchester City Put San Lorenzo Defender on Radar - Club Set to Scout Star Full-Back This Week

Manchester are keeping tabs on San Lorenzo and Argentina left-back Nicolas Fernandez Marcau and have followed the defender for a period of time, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window, with the 21-year-old striker expected to head to Manchester at some point in the summer after spending the rest of the season on loan in Argentina.

While there were no major additions made to the first-team squad midway through the campaign, the arrival of Alvarez to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign is the latest bit of business that Manchester City have done with clubs producing promising talent in South America.

Gabriel Jesus arrived from Palmeiras for a reported fee of £27 million in 2017, and the Brazil international has gone on to play a key role for Pep Guardiola's side for the domestic success Manchester City have enjoyed since the Catalan boss' arrival to the club in 2016.

According to TNT Sports, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Sky Blues are tracking the progress of San Lorenzo star Nicolas Fernandez Marcau and are set to scout the left-back in his side's league tie with Gimnasia on Thursday evening.

Read More

It has been mentioned that Manchester City have been watching the Argentine full-back 'for a while', with Marcau having recently established a starting place in the San Lorenzo starting XI following a series of impressive displays on the left side of defence.

It remains to be seen whether City intend to sanction a loan for the 22-year-old should they land his signature, which has become a recurring theme in the City Football Group (CFG) in recent seasons.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Etihad Stadium View
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Put San Lorenzo Defender on Radar - Club Set to Scout Star Full-Back This Week

26 seconds ago
imago1002617269h
Features/Opinions

"Everything That's Wrong With Modern Football!" - A Week in the City

57 minutes ago
Laporte vs Southampton Away
News

Manchester City Star Aymeric Laporte Reveals Desire to Be the Best Defender in the World

1 hour ago
MCFC
News

Manchester City 'Threaten' Chilean Side Over Use of Brand and Shield in Club Badge

2 hours ago
Antony Cover Ajax
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold Long-Standing Interest in Ajax Forward - Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea Also Mentioned

2 hours ago
imago1009845522h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City to Target West Ham's Jarrod Bowen in the Summer Transfer Window

3 hours ago
imago1009888366h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals What He 'Always' Tells Bernardo Silva After Witnessing 'One of the Best Goals' He Has Ever Seen

4 hours ago
Bernardo vs Sporting Away
News

Pep Guardiola Sends Wholehearted Message to Bernardo Silva Amid Contract Extension Talks

4 hours ago