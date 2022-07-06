Report: Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling Has Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of his proposed transfer to the London club, according to reports. Sterling has been constantly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last month, and the deal now seems close to completion.

Sterling has been a key player for City for a number of seasons now, hitting double figures for goals in the last five consecutive campaigns. However, the 27-year-old is believed to want more regular first team football ahead of England's World Cup campaign in November.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Given that Sterling is heading into the last year of his contract and is open to a move away, it was always likely that the England international would leave the Etihad this summer. Chelsea have been the most interested side in the winger and it appears a deal to take him to London is now close to being finalised.

Simon Bajkowski of The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. The report states that a transfer fee will be agreed shortly unless there are "any unexpected stumbles" in the negotiations.

According to The Evening News, Sterling's decision to join Chelsea was made after having discussions with both Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel. Per the report, the England winger believes he will be a bigger part of Chelsea's plans following both conversations.

Ultimately its hard to begrudge Sterling a move away, given his role in most of City's recent successes. There are upsides to this transfer for parties- Sterling is securing the regular game-time he wants and City are receiving upwards of £45million for a player in the last year of their contract.

Read More Manchester City Coverage