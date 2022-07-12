Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Flying Out To Join New Chelsea Teammates

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will fly out to the US to join Chelsea's pre-season tour ahead of his transfer to the Blues, according to reports. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for months, and it now appears the move is all but done.

Sterling has been one of City's most important players over the last five years, but is heading into the final year of his contract and is believed to want more regular game-time ahead of the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The 27-year-old is believed to be very keen on the move to Chelsea, having already spoken to their manager Thomas Tuchel. According to reports, Sterling was more convinced by the plans laid out by Tuchel than what was proposed by his current manager Pep Guardiola.

The transfer now seems to be fully completed, pending an official announcement. Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Sterling will fly out to LA to join his new Chelsea teammates today.

On a financial level, the transfer does make sense. Sterling was heading into the last year of his contract and could've left for much cheaper than the reported £45million fee in January, or on a free transfer next summer.

However, on a footballing level, many City fans are likely to be disappointed. Allowing one of your top goal scorers over the last decade to join potential title rivals is always going to be a hard sell.

While City will still be the favourites in next seasons title race, it wouldn't be a surprise if Chelsea were to push the Sky Blues next season. The Blues are likely to continue spending after signing Sterling, with City teammate Nathan Ake and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly rumoured to be close to joining the London club.

Read More Manchester City Coverage