Man City 'Ready' To Break Premier League Transfer Record - Pursuit to Intensify In 'Next Few Days'

Manchester City are ready to break the Premier League transfer record, and make Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish the most expensive signing in English top-flight history, according to the latest reports.

There is a belief in various quarters that the Premier League champions' pursuit of the 25 year-old England international would intensify this week, with a view to signing the player before the Community Shield on Saturday 7th August.

With the player reportedly back from his holiday, talks are now able to move forward, and while personal terms between Manchester City and Jack Grealish are unlikely to become a stumbling block in any deal, the overall transfer fee has concerned some.

However, the latest information from England should provide City fans with plenty of encouragement in regards to the intent from Etihad officials to sign the Aston Villa skipper this summer.

According to the information of Martin Blackburn at the Sun, Manchester City are ready to make Jack Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history - overtaking the current record of £89 million, from Manchester United for Paul Pogba five years ago.

It is further highlighted that Manchester City are set to 'step up' their bid to sign Jack Grealish 'in the next few days'.

The report also shines some light on the ongoing situation surrounding Harry Kane, with it being stated that despite the pursuit of Jack Grealish, Manchester City still want to sign the Tottenham striker and 'hope his desire' to move to the Etihad will eventually see a deal through to completion.

Given the nature of recent reports, there is a clear feeling in various quarters that Manchester City's summer transfer window is finally getting into action and fans can expect significant news on major targets in the coming days.

However, with that will surely come a first-team departure, as Manchester City look to balance the books for the purpose of Financial Fair Play - and there is confidence that the club will be able to do so.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva have both been linked with high-profile moves away, and while both players remain away on holiday following their respective Copa America and European Championship exploits, discussions over their futures will have been ongoing over the summer.

