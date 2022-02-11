Manchester City Ready to Lift Ban on Crucial Figure in Erling Haaland Pursuit - 'Bad Relationship' With Pep Guardiola Revealed

Manchester City are ready to lift their ban on signing players represented by super agent Mino Raiola in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to a new report from Spain.

Manchester City have been touted to be behind Real Madrid in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer over the course of the past few months, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

Haaland has admitted to being under pressure from his current employers to make his mind up on his future in Germany past the summer, with a series of elite European sides set to line up in the battle for the Norway international's signature should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for the striker, who could take up a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

According to a new report from Spanish newspaper Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Mino Raiola share a 'bad relationship'.

It has further been said that the Premier League champions had placed a ban on signing any players represented by Raiola, who is expected to negotiate incredible agent fees in addition to mega wages for his client as part of a blockbuster deal for Haaland in his next move.

However, Manchester City are ready to make an exception in this case and are 'ready to lift' the ban to step up their pursuit of Haaland, as they try and do everything in their power to convince the Norwegian forward to head to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Manchester City were recently handed a major boost in their pursuit of Haaland, with reports from Germany stating that Real Madrid's interest in PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is likely to impact their financial acumen in securing a move for Haaland in the summer.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will reportedly need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra