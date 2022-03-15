Manchester City Ready to Pay Erling Haaland €31M PER YEAR - Player Could Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City are ready to make Erling Haaland the highest paid Premier League player, should he join from Borussia Dortmund, according to an emerging report.

Since Friday night, reports have continued to flood in concerning the links between Erling Haaland and Manchester City.

The Norwegian international - who has scored 80 goals in 79 Borussia Dortmund appearances - is attracting the attention of some of Europe's elite clubs.

City and Real Madrid are said to be the frontrunners for his signature, but Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with interest. However, the latter pair are noted to be put off by the high fees involved in the deal.

There has been another significant development in the saga this evening, with yet another reputable source adding his information to the ever-growing saga.

IMAGO / Eibner According to Mike Keegan at the Mail, Manchester City are ready to make Erling Haaland the highest-paid player in England, should he join from Borussia Dortmund. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur Personal terms have been discussed and Haaland would become the Premier League’s top earner, with a salary in excess of £500,000 a week. IMAGO / Hartenfelser With the Blues holding a belief there could be a decision on Haaland’s future in a month’s time.



Pep Guardiola's side have been operating without the presence of a natural striker for over two years now.

In that time, the Blues have picked up a Premier League title, one Carabao Cup, and reached a club-first Champions League final.

The Catalan has enjoyed deploying false nine system, with Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Ferran Torres all enjoying spells there.

However, Guardiola has admitted recently that he would like a clinical number nine to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Agüero at some point in the future.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say on his next move.

